Air, Sea, Ground Search On for Missing Hawaii Copter With 7 Aboard

No trace has been found of a helicopter missing in Hawaii with seven people aboard but an air, sea and ground search was to continue at daybreak Friday, the United States Coast Guard said.

The owner of the tour helicopter reported it missing just after 6:00 pm local time on Thursday, 26 December (0400 GMT Friday), 45 minutes after it was due back from a tour of the Na Pali coast on Kauai island, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

It did not identify the owner of the helicopter.

"The search continues for the seven people and any sign of the aircraft on Kauai," Lieutenant Chloe Harmon, of the Coast Guard Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu, said in the news release.