Nijjar's Killing: Closely Consulting With Canada, India Must Cooperate, says US

“It would be important that India work with the Canadians on this investigation. We want to see accountability,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, 22 September even as diplomatic relations between India and Canada continue to sour after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau linked Indian agents to the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Earlier this week, the Canadian PM linked the assassination of Nijjar – chief of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and a citizen of Canada -- with agents of the Indian government, eliciting a sharp response from the PM Narendra Modi-led government.

The US Secretary of State said that the American government is not only “closely consulting” with their Canadian colleagues but also “coordinating” with them on this issue. Blinken asserted that it is important that the Canadian investigation must proceed, and that “India works with Canada” on this probe.

The White House has expressed concerns over the allegations made by PM Trudeau, but Blinken is the senior-most US official to have commented on the issue so far.