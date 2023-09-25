'All Safe & Normal in Canada, but...' Indian Students Face Uncertainty Amid Row

Even as students are feeling anxious, the ground reality remains unchanged, say Indians living in Canada.

"Today, a middle-aged man came up to my daughter and her friends at their university and asked if they were Indian. When they replied in the affirmative, he reassured them and said there was nothing to worry and that they were more than welcome in Canada," said Geeta Sharma, who shifted base from Noida to Edmonton a month ago. Sharma is accompanied by her daughter who has taken admission at a college in the city.

She adds, "I met my Indian and my Canadian friends – of course, everyone is aware of what has happened – but nobody is making a big deal out of it," she tells The Quint.

Ananya (surname withheld), who is pursuing her Masters' degree in journalism in Vancouver, echoes Sharma's views.