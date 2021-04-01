Trump’s H-1B Ban Expires: What It Means for India & IT Workers

WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

Indian professionals are the largest beneficiaries of the H-1B Visa program, bagging approximately 70 percent of the 85,000 visas each year.

With the order having expired on 31 March, all the H-1B visa-holders who had been impacted by the travel ban will now be free to go to back to the US and resume their work as an independent contractor as well, The Indian Express reported. This in turn will mean the availability of a greater workforce for the IT companies.

The report added that the expiry of the order would also mean that all US diplomatic missions, present in various countries, would now be able to issue fresh worker visas, thereby allowing even the US-based IT companies to start hiring foreign talent again.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)