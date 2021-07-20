'Groundless' Claims: China Rejects US Accusation of Cyberattack on Microsoft

The United States on Sunday, 18 July, accused China of carrying out a cyber-attack on Microsoft’s Exchange email server software, which made thousands of computers compromised, giving hackers access to gain sensitive data.

The Department of Justice, on Monday, announced that a Federal Grand Jury in May had indicted Chinese nationals who were accused of breaking into computer systems belonging to US companies, universities and governments, with official sanction from Beijing.

Believed to have begun in January, the cyberattack on Microsoft affected the computers with a malware in order to keep surveillance of local and state governments and some military contractors, NPR reported.