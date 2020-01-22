‘The Facts Are Clear’: Thunberg Returns Trump’s Climate Jibe

Thunberg accused leaders of "cheating and fiddling around with numbers" with talk of cutting emissions to 'net zero' – that is, emitting no more carbon than is absorbed by the planet or technical means – by 2050.

She and Trump have been sparring for months, but Thunberg did not seek to upstage the US leader by walking out of his speech, which was largely focused on trade and economics instead of the climate issues that the WEF has made a focus of at its meeting this year.

Last month, Trump told Thunberg in a tweet to “chill” and to “work on her Anger Management problem."