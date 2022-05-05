Roe v Wade: What Are 'Trigger Laws' & Which States in the US Already Have Them?

Amid the huge controversy surrounding the potential overruling of Roe v Wade, an important to thing to remember is that if the US Supreme Court does overrule the 1973 case, it will not ban abortions across the country.

Rather, it will reverse the blanket ban that was imposed on restrictions on abortions by the apex court in 1973 in its judgment of the case.

So, what happens if, fifty years since the blanket ban on abortion bans, Roe is overturned?