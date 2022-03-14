ADVERTISEMENT

Barack Obama Tests Positive for COVID-19, PM Modi Wishes Him Quick Recovery

"I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise," Obama tweeted.

Former US President Barack Obama.&nbsp;
Former US President Barack Obama on Monday (IST), 14 March, informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise," Obama tweeted.

He also wrote that he and his wife, Michelle, "are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative".

"It's a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven't already, even as cases go down," the former US president added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 14 March, wished Obama a quick recovery from COVID-19.

"My best wishes Barack Obama for your quick recovery from Covid-19, and for your family's good health and wellbeing."

Obama, 60, served as the 44th President of the US from 2009 to 2017.

The US has reported more than 79 million Covid-19 infections and about 967,000 deaths as of Sunday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

