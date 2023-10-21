Former PM Nawaz Sharif Returns to Pakistan After Four-Year Self-Exile in London

Three-time Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif returned to his homeland on Saturday, 21 October, ending a four-year self-exile in London and ahead of his push to win the support of Pakistan's electorate ahead of the parliamentary elections due in January 2024.

Sharif is set to address a rally in his hometown on Islamabad, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers have been seen celebrating following his arrival.

“Today I am going to Pakistan after four years and I am feeling very happy with the grace of Allah. It would be great if the situation in Pakistan was better today than it was in 2017," Sharif told reporters before leaving for Islamabad, the Times of India reported.

After flying from London to Saudi Arabia, and further to Dubai, Sharif took a "special flight" from Dubai to arrive in Islamabad