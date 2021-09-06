Afghanistan: Panjshir Resistance Calls for Ceasefire With Taliban
Son of a legendary fighter, Ahmad Massoud has been keeping alive the resistance against the Taliban from Panjshir.
The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA), which had been persisting with the resistance against the Taliban from its outpost in Panjshir Valley, has called for a ceasefire on Sunday, 5 September, welcoming negotiations with the militant group.
The NRFA, led by Ahmad Massoud, son of the legendary Taliban opponent and fighter Ahmad Shah Massoud, has been keeping alive the resistance from Panjshir. The valley, touted as the last bastion of Afghanistan to remain free of Taliban, had been surrounded by the insurgents over the last few days.
"The NRF proposes that the Taliban stop its military operations in Panjshir, Andarab, Parwan, and Kapisa and withdraw its forces from Panjshir and Andarab. In return, we will direct our forces to refrain from military action," the statement released by the group said.
'No Religious, Human, Rational Reason for Taliban to Attack': NRFA
"The NRF agrees in principle with resolving the current problems and the immediate cessation of hostilities, and the continuation of the negotiation process and hopes that the Taliban will respond to the request of the clerics and take practical steps toward this end," said the group on Facebook in a statement.
"The people of Afghanistan are overwhelmingly Muslim. The struggles and sacrifices of the people of Panjshir, Andarab, Parwan, Kapisa, and other provinces and regions of Afghanistan over the past forty years have been to establish a true Islamic system. Therefore, there is no religious, human, or rational reason for the Taliban attack under the pretext of fighting to install the Islamic system in Panjshir, Andarab, Parwan, Kapisa or other parts of Afghanistan."National Resistance Front of Afghanistan
"The NRF is ready to immediately end the war to achieve lasting peace if the Taliban end their attacks and military operations in Panjshir and Andarab. We hope to hold a high-level meeting with scholars to continue this conversation," the group said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.