Afghanistan: Taliban and Resistance Forces Battle It Out For Panjshir
Amrullah Saleh has written to the UN claiming that Panjshir is looking at a "humanitarian catastrophe".
Around 600 Taliban fighters were killed in fight against Afghan resistance forces in Afghanistan’s northeastern province of Panjshir, on Saturday, 4 September, Sputnik News reported.
Fahim Dashti, the official spokesperson of the National Resistance Front has claimed that these Taliban fighters were either been captured or they surrendered.
The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan on 15 August when they took over the presidential palace in the capital city of Kabul. Panjshir is among the few areas in Afghanistan that are still not under the control of Taliban.
Amrullah Saleh Writes To UN
Former Vice President of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh has written to the United Nations on the humanitarian crisis in the Panjshir claiming the province was looking at a full scale "humanitarian catastrophe" which might result in the "genocide" of Afghan people.
"Two decades of conflict, recurrent natural disasters, disease outbreaks and COVID-19 pandemic and the recent takeover of most of the country by Taliban has plunged the country into one of the world's worst humanitarian crisis," the letter reads.
Amrullah Saleh claimed that over three million people have been displaced inside Afghanistan and more than 18 million people are in need of food aid for their survival.
Meanwhile, the Taliban fighters have advanced deep into Afghanistan's holdout Panjshir Valley, with resistance fighters saying they are keeping them at bay, but several reports have warned that the resistance fighters are struggling.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.