Kabul Explosion: Taliban Claims 13 Killed; US Says 2 Blasts in 'Complex Attack'
The Pentagon's John Kirby said that at least one more explosion had occurred at or near the Baron Hotel.
An explosion occurred outside Kabul airport on Thursday, 26 August. Speaking to Reuters, the Taliban said that it was a suspected suicide bomb which exploded, killing at least 13 people including children.
Meanwhile, Press Secretary for the United States Department of Defense John Kirby said that the Pentagon could confirm that the explosion at the Abbey gate was the "result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US and civilian casualties."
Kirby also said that at least one more explosion had occurred at or near the Baron Hotel, located at a short distance from Abbey Gate.
Meanwhile, AFP reported that five people had been killed and a dozen had been left wounded in the blast.
Earlier, Kirby had said in a tweet that the explosion at occurred near the Abbey Gate of the airport and had resulted in an "unknown number of casualties".
Intelligence About Imminent Attack
Meanwhile, as per news agency AFP, US and allied officials have claimed that they had intelligence that suicide bombers were threatening to attack the airport.
Earlier, on Thursday, the US State Department issued a warning to US citizens present at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate of the Kabul airport to "immediately" leave those areas over a terrorist threat.
A security alert from the US Embassy in Kabul said, “Because of security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport, we are advising US citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a US govt representative to do so,” news agency ANI reported.
The US has reportedly been making efforts to evacuate Americans and its Afghan partners from the country since the Taliban took over capital city Kabul on 15 August.
Since Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, a horrific stream of chaotic – and even terrifying – visuals have emerged from the Kabul airport, as hoards of people struggle to get on flights and out of the country.
Though the Taliban has agreed to continue to allow Afghans to leave the country after the US withdrawal deadline of 31 August, reported AFP, Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen had said that the militant organisation will not allow the US to extend their 31 August deadline for ending their mission in Afghanistan or “there will be consequences”.
(With inputs from AFP and Reuters)
