US Asks Citizens To Leave Kabul Airport Amid 'Threat of Terrorist Attack'

The US State Department issued a warning to US citizens present at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate of the Kabul airport to "immediately" leave those areas over a terrorist threat.

A security alert from the US Embassy in Kabul said, “Because of security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport, we are advising US citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a US govt representative to do so,” news agency ANI reported.

The US has been making efforts to evacuate Americans and its Afghan partners from the country since the Taliban captured the capital Kabul on 15 August.