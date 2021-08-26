US Asks Citizens To Leave Kabul Airport Amid 'Threat of Terrorist Attack'
The Taliban has agreed to continue to allow Afghans to leave the country after US withdrawal deadline of 31 August.
The US State Department issued a warning to US citizens present at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate of the Kabul airport to "immediately" leave those areas over a terrorist threat.
A security alert from the US Embassy in Kabul said, “Because of security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport, we are advising US citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a US govt representative to do so,” news agency ANI reported.
The US has been making efforts to evacuate Americans and its Afghan partners from the country since the Taliban captured the capital Kabul on 15 August.
Though the Taliban has agreed to continue to allow Afghans to leave the country after US withdrawal deadline of 31 August, reported AFP, Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen had said that the militant organisation will not allow the US to extend their 31 August deadline for ending their mission in Afghanistan or “there will be consequences.”
While addressing a press conference, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "Over 82,300 people have been safely flown out of Kabul since 14 August. 6,000 American citizens identified in Afghanistan, at least 4,500 of them and their families have been evacuated," ANI reported.
Meanwhile, other nations issued similar warnings. Australia's department of foreign affairs said there was an "ongoing and very high threat of terrorist attack."
Australia's department of foreign affairs added, "Do not travel to Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport. If you're in the area of the airport, move to a safe location and await further advice," AFP reported.
London said, "if you can leave Afghanistan safely by other means, you should do so immediately."
Moreover, Blinken has emphasised, "People will continue to be able to leave the country after the military evacuation effort ends. This effort does not end on 31 August. It will continue for as long as it takes to help get people out of Afghanistan who wish to leave."
Around 1,500 Americans, Blinken claimed, may still need evacuating from Afghanistan. Based on the situation on the ground, the decision to leave the war-torn country is still being evaluated by Americans.
Blinken added that that there are active efforts underway on part of regional countries to see whether they can play a role in keeping the airport open once the US military mission leaves.
He added, “The Taliban have made clear that they have a strong interest in having a functioning airport," ANI reported.
Blinken added that the international community also has a strong interest in making sure people can leave after the 31 August deadline.
(With inputs from ANI and AFP)
