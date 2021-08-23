'Will Be Consequences': Taliban Warns US if Afghanistan Mission Extended

Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen spoke to Sky News and said that the militant organisation will not allow United States to extend their 31 August deadline for ending their mission in Afghanistan.

"If the US or UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations — the answer is no. Or there would be consequences," Shaheen said, AFP reported.

The sources also reportedly said that no new government will be formed until the last US soldier leaves Afghanistan, AFP rpeorted.

On Sunday, 22 August, United States President Joe Biden had said that extending the deployment of troops for the evacuation mission in Afghanistan beyond the 31 August deadline has been under discussion.

Biden gave updated remarks about the ongoing evacuation while addressing reporters at the White House on Sunday afternoon, news agency Xinhua reported.



"Our hope is we will not have to extend," said Biden when asked about the deadline.