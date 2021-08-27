Kabul Airport Blasts: 60 Afghans, 13 US Troops Dead; IS Claims Responsibility
At least 60 Afghans and 13 US troops have been killed as at least two blasts hit near the Kabul airport on Thursday, 26 August.
The Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the attack, in which there were at least two suicide bombers, saying one of them targeted "translators and collaborators with the American army."
The attack comes days after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan earlier in August. Ever since then, chaotic scenes have emerged at the Kabul airport, with countries scrambling to evacuate their citizens and Afghans working with them, while locals have been desperate to flee the country.
The blasts came amid a warning by Western nations of an imminent terror threat
US President Joe Biden, speaking after the Kabul blasts, referred to the perpetrators, saying, "We will not forgive. We'll not forget. We'll hunt you down and make you pay."
Pointing out that there's no evidence so far of any collusion between the Taliban and the Islamic State in the attacks, Biden was quoted as saying, "We'll rescue the American citizens from Afghanistan. We'll get our Afghan allies out and our mission will go on."
Over 100,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan since 14 August, the White House was quoted as saying on Thursday.
India on Thursday condemned the bomb attack in Kabul, saying it reinforces the need for the world "to stand unitedly against terrorism and all those who provide sanctuaries to terrorists."
