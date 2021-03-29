‘Ever Given’ Refloated, Being Secured: Inchcape Shipping Services

Reports initially said that the 224,000-ton Panama-flagged ‘Ever Given’ was grounded on 23 March in the canal after losing the ability to steer amid high winds and a sandstorm, which led the SCA to announce on Thursday, 25 March, temporary suspension of navigation in the man-made waterway.

However, the Suez Canal authorities are now investigating whether strong winds were the only cause that led the ‘Ever Given’ to wedge itself between the six kilometer-long canal that links the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea.

According to the BBC, General Osama Rabie, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority said that weather conditions may not have been the “main reasons”, while adding that "There may have been technical or human errors."

(With inputs from BBC, Reuters and Bloomberg.)