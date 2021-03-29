‘Ever Given’ Refloated, Being Secured: Inchcape Shipping Services
A week after getting stuck in the Suez Canal, the giant ship ‘Ever Given’ has been freed by salvage teams.
A week after getting stuck in the Suez Canal, the giant ship ‘Ever Given’ has been freed by salvage teams, Inchcape Shipping Services said on Monday, 29 March.
In a statement on Twitter, the maritime services provider said that the ship had been successfully refloated and was being secured at the moment.
However, the report said that while the ship is afloat once more, it is not immediately clear how long it will take the Suez Canal to be freed of the long traffic jam of ships waiting due to the blockage.
On Sunday, 28 March, Reuters reported that authorities said that sustained efforts to dislodge the ship had “allowed it stern rudder to move”.
In an effort to dislodge the ship, more than 20,000 tons of sand had been removed on Saturday, 27 March, and around 14 tugboats pulled and pushed the ship.
At least 321 vessels are currently jammed around Egypt's Suez Canal as efforts are underway to refloat the giant cargo ship that has disrupted traffic on one of the world's busiest trade routes, according to a top official.
Sandstorm or Technical Errors?
Reports initially said that the 224,000-ton Panama-flagged ‘Ever Given’ was grounded on 23 March in the canal after losing the ability to steer amid high winds and a sandstorm, which led the SCA to announce on Thursday, 25 March, temporary suspension of navigation in the man-made waterway.
However, the Suez Canal authorities are now investigating whether strong winds were the only cause that led the ‘Ever Given’ to wedge itself between the six kilometer-long canal that links the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea.
According to the BBC, General Osama Rabie, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority said that weather conditions may not have been the “main reasons”, while adding that "There may have been technical or human errors."
(With inputs from BBC, Reuters and Bloomberg.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.