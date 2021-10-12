Non-Terminal Colombian Woman Denied Euthanasia Despite New Law Making It Legal

The CPI ruled that Sepúlveda's medical condition had improved between July to October and that her present condition did not "completely affect the functionality of the patient in instrumental activities or daily life as the patient and her family had expressed in previous medical records", therefore failing to meet the criteria for her to die via euthanasia.

Her lawyer, Camila Jaramillo, criticised the decision, calling it “illegitimate and arbitrary,” and that it violates Sepúlveda’s right to a “dignified death.”

Sepúlveda is a devout Catholic herself, but she didn't see her decision as a contradiction with respect to her beliefs.

"I believe in a God who doesn't want to see me like this," she was quoted as saying by USA Today.

Colombia is one of the few countries that have legalised active euthanasia, along with Canada, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, New Zealand, and numerous states and territories in Australia.

(With inputs from The Washington Post, AFP, and USA Today.)