Elon Musk Visits Israel, Meets PM Netanyahu After Accusations of Anti-Semitism

Several major companies, including IBM, Apple, Disney, Amazon and Microsoft hit pause on their advertising campaigns on X last week after Musk agreed with a post that accused the Jewish community of spreading “hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.”

Not only was Musk denounced by the White House for his “abhorrent promotion of antisemitic and racist hate," but The New York Times reported that X, formerly Twitter, may lose close to $75 million in advertisement revenue by the end of 2023.'

When Netanyahu, during an online broadcast on X, said that Hamas must be destroyed, Musk agreed and said, "There's no choice."

He furthered: