Elon Musk Tweaks X's Creator Monetisation Rules in Wake of Israel-Hamas War

Elon Musk has announced an important measure to disincentivise content creators from spreading fake news on X (formerly Twitter).

The what: Any posts that are corrected by adding Community Notes become ineligible for monetisation, Musk said on Sunday, 29 October.

"The idea is to maximize the incentive for accuracy over sensationalism," the billionaire owner added.

Yes, but: Musk also warned users against "attempts to weaponize @CommunityNotes to demonetize people."

Dragnet: Forbes reported that some users pushed for stronger restrictions (such as reducing visibility of posts spreading misinformation). However, others pointed out that the Community Notes feature isn't always used to point out errors in the original post. Hence, it could unfairly stop creators from making money off their content.