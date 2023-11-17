'US Has Power to Stop Israel, But...': Historian Ilan Pappé on Siege of Gaza

It is complicit in the sense it provides immunity in the international diplomatic arena and provides the military capacity to perpetrate operations such as the one unfolding in Gaza. The US will try and avoid the escalation of the war and its development into a regional war. As a democratic president, he [Joe Biden] does not wish the war in Gaza to escalate into a regional war, so he despatched the American navy to deter Hezbollah and Iran. But, on the other hand, his inaction, pushes regional actors to intervene even if they are reluctant to do so – because this American passivity allows Israel to expand and continue the genocidal policies in Gaza.

Biden does not dare to rebuke Israel too strongly because of electoral considerations. The bottom line is that the US has the power to stop Israel, but will only talk about doing it, and will probably will not take any firm action on this issue. From history, we learned that in the final analysis, despite differences in style, all the American administrations pursue the same policy of providing Israel an exceptionalism that immunises it from international rebuke.