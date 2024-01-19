Starved & Jailed: Men Recount Failed Attempt at 'Dunki-ing' to Europe Via Russia

"To enter Europe, we walked for 10 days through a jungle with freezing temperatures. We even slept out in the open on the snow at night, with temperatures as low as minus 14 degrees Celsius. We had very little food and almost no water," bemoaned 24-year-old Lakhbir Singh.

That was in November 2023. About 50 days later, on 24 December, Lakhbir, along with five others, landed at the New Delhi airport after they were deported from Russia.

They had managed to traverse at least eight countries through several channels – legal as well as illegal or 'dunki' – over three months, and their ultimate dream was to reach Europe and find work there.

Lakhbir Singh has a diploma in repairing electrical appliances from Punjab's Jalandhar district. A 22-year-old, who hails from Jalalabad and had finished his BA from a local college, was also among the six men.