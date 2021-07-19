Despite Spread of Delta Variant, UK Govt Lifts All COVID-19 Restrictions

In a step that has been slammed by scientists and opposition parties, the UK government on Monday, 19 July, lifted all COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in daily life.

The curbs on daily life, which were removed on Sunday midnight, mandated wearing faces masks, maintaining two-metre social distance when in public and working from home if they can.

The removal of the curbs also mean that nightclubs in the country are now also allowed to reopen for the first time since the UK went into lockdown in March 2020.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson – who is currently self-isolating after the UK's health minister was diagnosed with COVID – urged the public to remain cautious and get vaccinated.