'Cult of Personal Worship': What are the Expert Opinions on Xi's New Resolution?

A lot is being said and written about the resolution, third of its kind, that was passed by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Thursday, 11 November, which sought to "resolutely uphold Comrade Xi Jinping's core position" in the party.

Within the Chinese bureaucracy, there is an unsurprising sense of jubilation and excitement, as exemplified by what senior party official Qu Qingshan had to say at a press conference.

"Just like the previous two resolutions, [this resolution] will play an important role in helping to unite the theory, will and action of the party - to achieve future progress and in realising the second centenary goal and the great Chinese dream of rejuvenation", BBC reported.

But outside of China, experts and analysts have much to say about the resolution that they believe is an attempt at rewriting the CPC's history in a way places Xi Jinping at the centre of its glory.