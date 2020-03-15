COVID-19: Italians Applaud Docs, Sing From Balconies Amid Lockdown

Italians took to their balconies to praise doctors and healthcare personnel for their efforts in fighting the coronavirus pandemic in the country, which has reported the maximum number of cases and deaths outside China, and raise spirits amid a national lockdown.

As of Sunday, 15 March, the number of cases in the country increased to 21,157, with 1,441 deaths.

On Saturday while speaking to the media, Civil protection chief Angelo Borrelli said that the ranks of coronavirus patients who have recovered grew by 527 to 1,966.

The country has had the second-highest infection numbers in the world, after China where the pandemic originated in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, last December.