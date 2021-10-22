As COVID-19 Infections Soar, Moscow to Reintroduce Lockdown from 28 October

Russia, at the moment, is reporting more than 1,000 victims of COVID-19 per day. Only the US has a faster rate of daily deaths, The Guardian reported.

Putin has blamed the spikes on the Russian people's vaccine hesitancy, saying that he finds it "strange that well-educated people, people with advanced degrees, don’t want to get vaccinated."

"We have a safe and effective vaccine."

The Russian people have been and remain sceptical of the Sputnik V, and a recent poll showed that a large chunk of unvaccinated people were not planning on changing their minds any time soon, The Guardian added .

The decision to lock Moscow down is expected to create some backlash with recent polls showing that the majority of people and business owners are worried that a lockdown will harm their finances.

Even Valentina Matvienko, an ally of Putin, said that a lockdown was not necessary and that it would "be a huge blow to the economy, a psychological blow for citizens", as quoted in Reuters.

