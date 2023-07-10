China Lashes Out After US Officials Meet Dalai Lama in Delhi

In a move that has sparked anger and condemnation from China, US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya held a meeting with Dalai Lama during her visit to India on Sunday, 9 July 2023.

The Chinese embassy in New Delhi immediately responded, firmly stating that Tibet's affairs are internal matters of China and should not be interfered with by external forces.

China's vehement opposition to the meeting and its call for the US to stop meddling in its internal affairs has once again strained relations between the two countries.