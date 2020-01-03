Iran’s Gen Soleimani Killed in ‘US Airstrike’ at Baghdad Airport

Iraqi TV and three Iraqi officials officials said on Friday, 3 January, that Iranian General Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, has been killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport.

The officials said the strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces.

An official with an Iran-backed paramilitary force said Friday that seven people were killed by a missile fired at Baghdad International Airport, blaming the United States.