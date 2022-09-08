Another US Congressional Delegation in Taiwan Amid Heightened Tensions

Another congressional delegation from the United States is visiting Taiwan as tensions with China remain high.

The eight-member bipartisan delegation, led by Florida Democrat Stephanie Murphy, one of the lawmakers behind a bill allowing the US to lend weapons to support Taiwan, is scheduled to meet Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday, 8 September, AP reported.

The other members of the delegation are Hawaii Democrat Kaiali'i Kahele and Republicans Scott Franklin from Florida, Joe Wilson from South Carolina, Andy Barr from Kentucky, Darrell Issa from California, Claudia Tenney from New York, and Kat Cammack from Florida.