Amazon's $3.71 Bn Investment In Cloud Infra Created Jobs In India, Since 2016
Amazon's bullish outlook towards digital will enable the company to turn into a $5 Trillion economy by 2030.
Since 2016, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has invested $3.71 billion in establishing local Cloud infrastructure and creating jobs in India, according to a company release on September 9.
Amazon also revealed that the company's digital vision is bullish. This outlook will enable the company to turn into a $5 Trillion economy by 2030.
The cloud branch of the Amazon, AWS, plans to open up a second infrastructure Cloud region in Hyderabad with three availability zones. The areas of innovation include resiliency for critical cloud workloads, lower latency, and improved compliance capabilities. The Hyderabad Cloud region will join forces with the existing Mumbai region.
The Hyderabad Cloud region along with Mumbai is designed to aid hundreds of thousands of Indian organizations, including startups and public sector companies, to avail the benefit of additional infrastructure to leverage advanced technologies from a global suite of cloud services.
AWS has expanded its services by including "edge locations" in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata.
(With inputs from India West and IANS)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world
Topics: Amazon Amazon.com AWS
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.