US Rep AOC, Other Congress Members Arrested During Pro-Choice Protest Outside SC

United States Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, along with 16 other members of Congress were arrested on Wednesday, 20 July, while they were protesting for abortion rights in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington DC.

The protest was being held in the aftermath of the US Supreme Court ruling which overturned Roe vs Wade – the 1973 case that guaranteed abortion rights to women in the country.

The US Capitol Police confirmed that they have arrested a total of 35 protesters, including 17 members of Congress.