US Rep AOC, Other Congress Members Arrested During Pro-Choice Protest Outside SC
The US Capitol Police confirmed that they have arrested a total of 35 protesters, including 17 Members of Congress.
United States Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, along with 16 other members of Congress were arrested on Wednesday, 20 July, while they were protesting for abortion rights in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington DC.
The protest was being held in the aftermath of the US Supreme Court ruling which overturned Roe vs Wade – the 1973 case that guaranteed abortion rights to women in the country.
The arrested Congress members include Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Cori Bush, among others.
The leaders were caught on camera chanting “our bodies, our choice” and “we won’t go back” as they gathered in front of the US Capitol building, before proceeding to the Supreme Court.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
