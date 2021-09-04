India Needs Diplomatic Lessons for Afghanistan From the Mahabharata

Whether India gains the ability to help alternatives to the Taliban, the way it helped “Lion of Panjshir'' Ahmad Shah Masood—just like Sri Krishna’s help to the Pandavas—or whether probable differences between Pakistan and different faction within the Taliban ever come out in open the way the Kaurava brothers Vikarna and Yuyutsu disagreed with the actions of Duryodhana are at this point only matters of conjectures. India leaning more towards the decisions taken by the US and other western countries is the immediate probability.

Whether the Kauravas ever had any intention to attack Sri Krishna’s Dwarka was never revealed but the island state was never attacked directly by Kauravas. Sri Krishna, despite being known to be the closest counsellor to the Pandavas, never exactly displayed any open hostility towards the Kauravas during the intervening period before the war and had patiently nurtured his long term strategic interests and dharma beyond immediate outcomes of realpolitik of the day.

As of now, New Delhi has stated her intention to engage with all stakeholders in Afghanistan which by default would mean engagement with the Taliban, too, without glossing over the umbilical cord of Rawalpindi. Strategic patience and nuanced actions aimed towards securing own interests in the region would serve India the best in this period as the great game enters a new phase in Afghanistan.