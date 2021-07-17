World Emoji Day: Olympics to Free Speech, Keep These Post-Pandemic Emojis Handy
On World Emoji Day, here are some post-pandemic emojis that we can use to express ourselves.
It's World Emoji Day, and in the last one year, we have been ably supporting communication across all languages and geographies, with the help of these round – mostly yellow – faces. As we slowly move into what we hope would be a new, post-pandemic world, here are few emojis that we think can help us express ourselves better.
First, are you vaccinated? Don't listen to the naysayers, and get that jab. And once you do, use this emoji to proudly flaunt the important step you have taken to protect yourself and your loved ones. Well done!
Second, mental and emotional well-being is important now more than ever. While, not all of us have the privilege to look after our mental health, if you can take out that time and make that genuine effort to calm your mind, meditate, talk to a counsellor or doctor, you must. And while you're at it, help others you know are struggling – with their permission – of course!
Okay, now the thing with COVID-19 and the vaccine is, there is still so much research going on and there are still questions left to be answered – from how many more variants to the long-term side effects, whether there will be another wave, and for many of us menstruators – 'why are my periods all over the place?' Yep, many women have complained of delayed periods, changed cycles and flow after taking the vaccine or after recovering from the virus. Well, while we wait for answers, you can use this emoji, to express your frustration over your moody periods.
Next, after being postponed for the first time in its history, Olympics is back, in the land of the rising sun. A pandemic Olympics, but full of hope for the sporting world and an opportunity for us to cheer for our athletes. Here's an emoji you can use to cheer them on and show your sporting spirit.
And finally, pre-pandemic or post-pandemic, what we will always need and be proud of is our right to free speech. So, here's our final emoji to serve as a reminder that you must voice your thoughts fearlessly – but responsibly.
