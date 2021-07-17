World Emoji Day: Olympics to Free Speech, Keep These Post-Pandemic Emojis Handy

It's World Emoji Day, and in the last one year, we have been ably supporting communication across all languages and geographies, with the help of these round – mostly yellow – faces. As we slowly move into what we hope would be a new, post-pandemic world, here are few emojis that we think can help us express ourselves better.

First, are you vaccinated? Don't listen to the naysayers, and get that jab. And once you do, use this emoji to proudly flaunt the important step you have taken to protect yourself and your loved ones. Well done!