What Does Facebook Do to Filter Hate Speech and Misinformation?

However, as Facebook talks about upgrading its machine learning models and relying on AI for detection, the question is – why has the platform not been able to tackle the issue?

Another independent researcher, Prateek Waghre, stressed on the importance of holding platforms accountable and added a note of caution that realistically, platforms should be held "accountable in a way that does not reduce the relative power of civil society."

"There are certain things that Facebook can do, in terms how much they invest in local resources in the country that they operate in," Waghre said.

He added that the challenges seen on Facebook were common on other social media platforms too. "The challenge is not just for one company, but it's about fixing these issues at a broader, societal level."