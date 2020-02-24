Communal Violence Spreads Across NE Delhi, Section 144 Imposed
The communal violence which began in Jafrabad-Maujpur on Sunday has spread across the North East Delhi district on Monday, 24 February. Section 144 has been imposed in several parts of the violence-affected areas of the district.
As of 5 pm on Monday, there have been reports of violence across several localities in North East Delhi.
In Bhajanpura and Gokalpuri there have been reports of the death of a police constable named Ratan Lal in the violence.
A petrol pump was also reportedly set on fire.
In Chandbagh, there were reports of public property and cars being set on fire, allegedly by pro-CAA protesters.
In the neighbouring area of Noor-e-Ilahi, pro-CAA protesters allegedly indulged in rioting.
The nearby locality of Kardam Puri, is reported to have seen a large pro-Hindutva mobilisation against the CAA protesters. This area also witnessed violence.
In Khajuri Khas, police personnel along with pro-CAA protesters allegedly pelted stones. This could be seen in a video posted by journalist Jasjeev Gandhiok.
In Karawal Nagar there have been reports of stone-pelting.
None of the incidents of violence could be independently verified.
The Build-Up
Late on Saturday night, a section of people, carrying out a sit-in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, blocked the Seelampur-Jafrabad road near Jafrabad metro station.
They claim to have done this in solidarity with the Bharat Bandh called by Bhim Army chief against the Supreme Court ruling that state governments are not bound to provide reservation in promotions in public services.
As the blockade continued on Sunday, Hindutva supporters also mobilised in the area and began shouting slogans against the anti-CAA protesters.
BJP leader Kapil Mishra also came to Maujpur and threatened that “if the police doesn’t clear the blockade in three days, we would take matters into our own hands”.
Later on Sunday, the mobilsation of pro-CAA protesters increased in Maujpur and this resulted in confrontation with anti-CAA protesters.
