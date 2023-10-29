No, Welfare Party Kerala Did Not Carry Italian Flag at Pro-Palestine March

A video of a march in solidarity with the residents of Gaza, organised by the Welfare Party of Kerala has gone viral on social media.

What is the claim?: The video is being shared to claim that it shows the party's workers waving the Italian national flag instead of the Palestinian flag.

Who shared it?: The claim was shared by Tejinder Singh Bagga, national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) youth wing and the verified X (formerly Twitter) account of France News 24, among others.