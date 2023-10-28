'Can't Reach Anyone': Israel Intensifies Gaza Attack Amid Communication Blackout

Amid a near-total communication blackout in an unprecedented move late at night on Friday, 27 October, Gaza's 2.2 million population was subjected to intense bombardment by Israel. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that their air and ground forces intensified their attacks and hit "150 underground targets in North Gaza overnight."

The IDF's attacks came a day after Gaza's health ministry announced that over 7,000 Palestinians have been killed so far since the Israeli airstrikes commenced around 20 days ago.

According to the IDF statement, the sites hit included "terror tunnels, underground combat spaces and additional underground infrastructure." Furthermore, several "Hamas terrorists" were killed, as per the IDF.

On Friday, the Palestinian telecom provider Paltel confirmed that the internet service in Gaza Strip was cut off by Israeli bombardment. This was reportedly followed by a heavy round of airstrikes.