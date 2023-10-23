Image of Atlético de Madrid Fans Waving Palestine Flag Is AI-Generated

An image showing football club, Atlético de Madrid's fans holding up the Palestinian flag is being shared on social media with the claim that it was a real incident.
How did we find out?: At first, we zoomed into the photo and found some irregularities, such as missing hands and fingers.
Swipe right to see the irregularities.
Here is a close-up showing missing fingers.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
Here is a close-up showing a missing hand.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
Here is a close-up showing missing fingers.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
Further, we ran a Google reverse image search on the viral image and came across a post with the same image on X on @atletiuniverse's page.
The image was uploaded on 18 October with the Palestinian flag in the caption.
We ran the image on AI-detector websites such as Hugging Face detected the image as AI-generated with 92 percent and AI or not revealed that the image is "likely AI."
Below are the results given by the websites.
Here is the result given by Hugging Face.
Source: Hugging face/Screenshot)
Here is the result given by AI or not.
Source: AI or not/Screenshot)
The official Z handle of Atlético de Madrid didn't have any such posts.
Did football fans show solidarity with Palestine?: Al Jazeera published a story on 13 October about fans of the Scottish football club, Celtic showing support for Palestine by waving their flag during a match against Kilmarnock in Glasgow.
Following this, the club's board released a statement that distanced itself from the fans' demonstration, stating, “The club has always made clear that political messages and banners are not welcome at Celtic Park, or any match involving Celtic.”
However, the fans' spirits have been undeterred by encouraging "all Celtic fans to wave Palestinian flags" during the club's UEFA Champions League game against Atletico Madrid on 25 October.
The Quint has reached out to X user @atletiuniverse for their input and the story will be updated when the response comes.
Conclusion: The viral image showing Atlético de Madrid fans waving the Palestinian flag was created using AI and is not a real incident.
