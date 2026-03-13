WebQoof Recap: Around AI Visuals, West Asia Tensions, EAM S Jaishankar, and More

1. AI-Generated Video Falsely Shared as Indian Man Detained For Espionage in Iran
A video of a man being detained by security officials went viral on the internet with a claim that it showed an Indian nation getting arrested in Iran's Tehran on the suspicion of conducting espionage operations.
However, we found that the video was AI-generated and did not show a real incident of an Indian getting arrested in Tehran.
2. AI-Generated Video Falsely Shared as One of Iranian Strike in Bahrain
A video that showing fire engulfing a tall building was widely circulated on social media platforms claiming that it showed a high-rise in Bahrain that was targeted by Iranian missiles.
The video was also shared on the official X handle of Mahesh Jethmalani, senior advocate at the Supreme Court of India.
This video, too, was generated using the help of AI tools and did not show real visuals.
3. Was an Indian Man Named Nitin Mohan Recently Arrested in Bahrain? A Fact-Check
A picture of a handcuffed man was going viral on the internet with a claim that it showed an Indian national named Nitin Mohan, who was arrested in Bahrain after he allegedly leaked information to Israel's Mossad agency.
We found no evidence to prove that an Indian national was recently arrested in Bahrain on the said charges.
Additionally, the fact-check wing of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified that the claim was indeed fake.
4. AI-Generated Clip of Jaishankar Saying Israel Is ‘Oppressed’ Viral as Real
A video that purportedly showed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaking in the Parliament and saying that "the most oppressed country in the world is Israel" went viral on the internet as his recent remarks.
However, there was no evidence to prove that the Minister indeed made such statements. A detection tool showed that the viral video was generated using AI.
5. Video Goes Viral of a House on Fire Falsely Claimed To Be Netanyahu’s House
Social media users shared a video claiming that it showed the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu being set ablaze amid the recent tensions.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)