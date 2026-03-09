EAM Jaishankar Emphasises Peace, Dialogue in Parliament Amid West Asia Conflict

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed Parliament on 9 March, stating that India remains committed to peace, dialogue, and diplomacy in response to the escalating conflict in West Asia.

He emphasised the government’s priority to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian nationals in the region, which is home to nearly one crore Indians.

The government continues to monitor the situation closely, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi overseeing developments and directing all ministries to take necessary measures.