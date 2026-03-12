AI-Generated Video Falsely Shared as One of Iranian Strike in Bahrain

A video showing fire and smoke billowing from a tall building, as people watch the skyscraper burn, is being widely shared on social media amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
The claim: The video is being shared to claim that it shows a high-rise in Bahrain which was struck by Iranian missiles.
Among others, senior advocate at the Supreme Court of India Mahesh Jethmalani had also shared this video on his official X account.
How did we find out the truth?: We carried out a keyword search with the term 'Bahrain Iran missile strike' to check whether such a thing had happened.
This led us to several news reports confirming that Iranian drones had struck a high rise in Bahrain, including this one by ABC News, which showed nighttime footage.
Another report showing the impact of the strike was published by The Guardian, which had also shared a video taken at night.
The video in the claim, however, was taken during the day time.
On observing it carefully, we noticed that most of the traffic on the road was moving towards the camera.
The traffic signals in the video were also facing the camera, which would be an odd occurrence, because signals face the direction opposite to the flow of traffic.
Is it AI?: Since there were no credible sources sharing this video, we ran it through AI-generated content detectors.
Hive Moderation's tool said there was a 99.9 percent likelihood of the video being an AI-generated one.
Undetectable's tool also gave the video a 96 percent chance of it being an AI-generated one.
Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared with the misleading claim that it shows the aftermath of an Iranian attack in Bahrain.
