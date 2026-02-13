WebQoof Recap: Of Claims Surrounding PM Modi, MK Stalin, and T20 World Cup

From claims surrounding Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to a video of Team USA going viral amid the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, here's a recap of the top five claims we debunked this week.
1. Fact-Check: Was a Slipper Hurled at Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin? No, Photo Is Edited
A photo showing a slipper above Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, while he was walking along a carpeted ramp flanked by two men was shared on social media with the claim that someone hurled a slipped at him.
However, this claim is false. The image has been altered. Original visuals from his event in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu does not show any footwear being thrown at Stalin.
Read our fact-check here.
2. Fact-Check: AI-Generated Image of Deepak Kumar With AIMIM Leader Viral as Real
A viral image allegedly showing the head of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) women spokesperson greeting an individual named ‘Mohammad Deepak’ is being shared on social media.
Deepak, a fitness instructor, reportedly stepped in when a group of men supposedly forced a 70-year-old Muslim shopkeeper to take the word ‘Baba’ out of his shop’s name in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand.
Is it true?: No, the image is an AI-generated one and the claim about him meeting an AIMIM spokesperson is false.
Read our fact-check here.
3. Videos Promising Free Govt Electric Cycles & Scooters to Women Are Deepfakes
Social media users are sharing videos of government schemes which claim to offer free electric cycles to children and scooters to women, which ask them to submit personal details at different links to avail this alleged scheme.
However, there is no nationwide scheme of this nature. The videos are AI-generated and redirect users to suspicious, fake websites.
You can read our fact-check here.
4. Jashodaben Said PM Modi Destroyed All Evidence of Wedding? No, Image is Fake
An image an article clipping of the English news organisation The Indian Express featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s estranged wife Jashodaben, is being shared on social media, where users have attributed a statement about the prime minister destroying "all evidences of our marriage (sic)" to her.
However, the claim is false as this quote is fake and misattributed to the woman. The Indian Express clarified that no such report was published by the daily.
You can read our fact-check here.
5. Old Video of USA Cricketers Eating Panipuri Viral as Recent Ahead of World Cup
The truth is that the video could be traced back to at least February 2025 and is not recent. This simply meant that the viral claim is misleading.
You can read our fact-check here.
