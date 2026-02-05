‘I Don’t Regret Calling Myself Mohammad Deepak’: Man Who Confronted Bajrang Dal

What did the police do?
According to a press release issued by the Kotdwar police, a total of three FIRs have been registered in this matter.
Based on a complaint filed by a man named Kamal Pal, an FIR was registered against Deepak alias Akki, Vijay Rawat and their associates for using abusive language, allegedly using caste-based slurs, and attempting to attack with intent to kill. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused under Sections 115(2), 191(1), 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Apart from this, the police have also registered an FIR against ‘unknown’ persons who created a disturbance. In its press release, the police stated:
“On 31.01.2026, information was received that in connection with the earlier dispute at Baba Dress shop in Kotdwar, some persons were coming to protest against Deepak Kumar at his gym and at Baba Dress shop located on Patel Marg. These persons blocked the road while raising slogans and attempted to disturb public peace by using words that hurt religious sentiments. When stopped by the police, they removed police barricades, raised aggressive slogans, used abusive language and created communal tension. Around 30–40 unknown persons also pushed police personnel and obstructed government work.”
However, Deepak and his associates say that those who created the disturbance in Kotdwar are clearly visible in the viral video, yet the police have not named them in the FIR.
“Saraswati was sitting on my tongue, and that’s why, at that moment, the name ‘Mohammad Deepak’ came out of my mouth. I thought they would understand that I am Hindu, and that the situation, which was getting heated, would calm down. But instead, an FIR has now been filed against me.”
These words are of Deepak Kumar, also known as Akki, from Kotdwar in Uttarakhand. A video of Deepak went viral in which members of the Hindu right-wing organisation Bajrang Dal can be seen threatening a Muslim shopkeeper to change the name of his shop. During this confrontation, Deepak scolded the men issuing threats and began chasing them away.
At that moment, someone from the crowd asked Deepak his name. In response, Deepak said, “My name is Mohammad Deepak.” He also told the crowd that the shop was 30 years old and that its name would not be changed. However, the matter soon escalated.
Following the incident, Bajrang Dal members blocked roads in Kotdwar and raised slogans against Deepak.
Speaking to The Quint, Deepak said, “We didn’t know this would escalate so much. I raised my voice against those spreading hatred. The shop has been running under the name ‘Baba’ for 30 years and no one had any objection earlier, but Bajrang Dal had a problem with it. Bajrang Dal members came from Dehradun to Kotdwar, abused people and created a ruckus. They continued their agitation for four to five hours. The police knew about it, but they did not stop them. At that time, the police administration completely failed to disperse them.”
FIR on the shopkeeper’s complaint
Based on a complaint filed by the shopkeeper, Vakeel Ahmed, the police have also registered an FIR against Bajrang Dal members Gaurav Kashyap, Shakti Singh Gunsai and others under Sections 115(2), 333, 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
What happened on 26 January?
Vakeel Ahmed, who runs a shop called Baba Dress on Patel Marg in Kotdwar, was earlier threatened by people associated with Bajrang Dal and asked to change the shop’s name from ‘Baba Dress’ to something else. At the time, the shopkeepers ignored the demand, saying the matter would be considered once the shop was shifted.
However, when Vakeel Ahmed shifted his shop to a new location about 30–40 metres away, Bajrang Dal members again came to threaten him over the name.
At the same time, gym owner Deepak Kumar and his associate Vijay Rawat were sitting nearby. Upon hearing the noises, they went to the spot.
We told those spreading hatred that Vakeel Ahmed has been running the shop under the name Baba Dress for 30 years. Who are you to force a name change or issue threats?Vijay Rawat, Associate of Deepak Kumar
This led to an argument.
Speaking to The Quint, Vijay said, “Bajrang Dal wants to spoil the atmosphere in Kotdwar, and we will not let that happen. Tell me yourself, who decides what name someone keeps for their shop? Will Bajrang Dal decide this? After this incident, Bajrang Dal members came to attack Deepak on 31 January. Why didn’t the police arrest them then? In front of the police, some miscreants were raising abusive slogans and issuing threats to kill. But now FIRs have been filed against us. So should an FIR be filed even for stopping something wrong?”
Deepak said that he is not afraid, but his family is. They are worried about him. “However,” he added, “my mother is proud of me.”