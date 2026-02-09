ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: AI-Generated Image of Deepak Kumar With AIMIM Leader Viral as Real

AI-detection tool Sightengine revealed that the viral image was created using AI.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A viral image allegedly showing the head of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) women spokesperson greeting an individual named ‘Mohammad Deepak’ is being shared on social media.

Those sharing the viral clip noted AIMIM women’s president Rubina greeted Mohammed Deepak.

Some context: Deepak, a fitness instructor, reportedly stepped in when a group of men supposedly forced a 70-year-old Muslim shopkeeper to take the word ‘Baba’ out of his shop’s name in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand.

In a viral video from the encounter, when asked his name, he responded, “Mera naam Mohammad Deepak hai” (“My name is Mohammad Deepak”).

(Archives of similar claim can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this visual is generated using artificial intelligence.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

What we found: At first, we ran a Google reverse image search on the viral image, however we did not find any credible sources to prove the claim.

  • We, then ran a relevant keyword search to check if there was a connection between AIMIM and Kumar.

  • Party Chief Asaduddin Owaisi had praised Kumar for stepping in to save the 70-year-old Muslim man, however, there were no images to prove the viral claim.

Anomalies in the image: Looking closely at the viral visual, the texture of the image appears smooth. Those in the background look stiff, prompting that the image could be AI-generated.

  • This led us to run the viral image through the AI-detection tool Sightengine, which revealed that the photo was 83 per cent AI-generated.

Conclusion: The viral image is created using AI and is not a real incident, as claimed.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Communal   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Monthly
6-Monthly
Annual
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×