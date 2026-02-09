Fact-Check: AI-Generated Image of Deepak Kumar With AIMIM Leader Viral as Real

A viral image allegedly showing the head of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) women spokesperson greeting an individual named ‘Mohammad Deepak’ is being shared on social media.

Those sharing the viral clip noted AIMIM women’s president Rubina greeted Mohammed Deepak.

Some context: Deepak, a fitness instructor, reportedly stepped in when a group of men supposedly forced a 70-year-old Muslim shopkeeper to take the word ‘Baba’ out of his shop’s name in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand.

In a viral video from the encounter, when asked his name, he responded, “Mera naam Mohammad Deepak hai” (“My name is Mohammad Deepak”).