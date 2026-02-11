Fact-Check: Was a Slipper Hurled at Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin? No, Photo Is Edited

A photo showing a slipper, mid-air, above Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during his walk to a stage is being shared on social media.
The claim: Those sharing the image have claimed that it shows a slipper being thrown at Stalin while he was walking along a red carpeted ramp, flanked by two body guards.
How do we know?: We ran a keyword search with the term 'Slipper thrown at MK Stalin', but didn't find any recent, relevant reports about the same.
If such an incident had happened, it would have been widely reported by the media.
We then ran a reverse image search on the video, which led us to an X post by the Press Trust of India, which carried a video of Stalin's walk down the ramp.
Throughout this video, we did not find any instance of a slipper being hurled at Stalin.
On comparing a screenshot showing the same frame as the photo in the viral claim, one can see that the the viral photo has been edited to include the slipper.
(Swipe).
This image is an edited one.
(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)
We also came across a video of this event on MK Stalin's official Instagram page, which did not mentioned anything about a slipper being hurled at the Tamil Nadu chief minister.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)