Fact-Check: Was a Slipper Hurled at Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin? No, Photo Is Edited

The photo is an edited one. No slipper was hurled at MK Stalin during the recent event.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
A photo showing a slipper, mid-air, above Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during his walk to a stage is being shared on social media.

The claim: Those sharing the image have claimed that it shows a slipper being thrown at Stalin while he was walking along a red carpeted ramp, flanked by two body guards.

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

But...?: The claim is false as the image is edited.

  • Visuals from the recent event in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu do not show any footwear being thrown at Stalin.

How do we know?: We ran a keyword search with the term 'Slipper thrown at MK Stalin', but didn't find any recent, relevant reports about the same.

  • If such an incident had happened, it would have been widely reported by the media.

  • We then ran a reverse image search on the video, which led us to an X post by the Press Trust of India, which carried a video of Stalin's walk down the ramp.

  • Throughout this video, we did not find any instance of a slipper being hurled at Stalin.

On comparing a screenshot showing the same frame as the photo in the viral claim, one can see that the the viral photo has been edited to include the slipper.

(Swipe).

  • This image is an edited one.

    (Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

We also came across a video of this event on MK Stalin's official Instagram page, which did not mentioned anything about a slipper being hurled at the Tamil Nadu chief minister.

More media reports showing visuals from the event in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar can be seen here, here, and here, none of which show any slipped being hurled at Stalin.

Conclusion: An edited image is being shared to claim that it shows a slipper being hurled at Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.

Topics:  Tamil Nadu   MK Stalin   Webqoof 

Stay Updated
