WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Arvind Kejriwal, Jawaharlal Nehru & More

From false claims about Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal blaming Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for the liquor policy scam to an edited video of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, here are some of the most viral pieces of misinformation this week.
1. News Outlets Falsely Claim Kejriwal Blamed Sisodia For Liquor Policy Scam
Social media users, along with several media outlets (News18, Lokmat and Free Press Journal) are attributing a remark to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and claiming that he blamed Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for the liquor policy scam.
The reports also attributed Kejriwal's statement to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
However, this is not true. Kejriwal addressed the city's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday, 26 June and denied media reports claiming that he had blamed Sisodia for the scam.
2. New IRCTC Rule Does Not Allow Booking Tickets for Others? No, Claim Is False!
A social media post has claimed that an alleged new rule notes that booking train tickets for friends could cost the person ₹10,000 or jail.
It adds according to Section 143 of the Railway Act, only officially appointed agents are authorized to make bookings for third parties. Thus, violating this rule can result in legal action, including a potential jail term of up to 3 years and a fine of ₹10,000.
The post also says the supposed new regulation mandates that individuals can only book tickets for blood relations or those with the same surname using their personal ID.
Media outlets namely Saam TV and Zee News Telugu also shared reported about this supposed new rule.
However, this claim is false.
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) took to their social media and termed the claim "false." Additionally, their website's frequently asked questions section notes that one can book tickets for friends and family.
We found that the mentioned Section 143 deals with the unauthorised carrying on of the business of procuring and supplying railway tickets and not as claimed.
3. Fact-Check: False Communal Angle Added to Imam's Death in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli
A viral post claiming that an Imam (person leading prayers in Islam) named Fazlur Rehman in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district was beheaded is being shared on social media platforms.
Those sharing insinuated that a communal angle was behind the Imam's death by adding hashtags that symbolise the same.
However, the claim is false and there was no communal angle in this incident, confirmed the Superintendent of Police's office in Shamli. They further confirmed that it was the Imam's son, Junaid who killed him.
The Quint had earlier reported that the local villagers said that the Imam’s son, who is the accused in the case, had mental health issues and was undergoing treatment for the same.
The brother of the deceased Imam had lodged a complaint against Junaid.
4. Video of Nehru Saying He Wasn't Involved in India's Freedom Struggle Is Edited
A video of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, is going viral on social media in which he talks about not being involved in India's freedom struggle and how he "opposed" it.
But this video is edited. The original version shows Nehru talking about Muhammed Ali Jinnah's views on the independence struggle.
5. Fact-Check: TRAI Is Not Planning on Imposing Fines on People With Dual SIMs
Social media users are sharing posts claiming that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is planning on imposing fines on people using two SIMs (Subscriber Identity Module) on the same mobile device.
Some posts also claim that network service providers could take this fine from the user as a lump sum or on an annual basis.
However, this claim is misleading.
According to a recent proposal by TRAI, the body is planning on imposing fines on those who have a second SIM on their phones, but do not use the number, effectively keeping the number inactive.
