New IRCTC Rule Does Not Allow Booking Tickets for Others? No, Claim Is False!

A social media post has claimed that an alleged new rule notes that booking train tickets for friends could cost the person ₹10,000 or jail.

It adds according to Section 143 of the Railway Act, only officially appointed agents are authorized to make bookings for third parties. Thus, violating this rule can result in legal action, including a potential jail term of up to 3 years and a fine of ₹10,000.

The post also says the supposed new regulation mandates that individuals can only book tickets for blood relations or those with the same surname using their personal ID.

Who shared it?: Apart from social media users, we found reports by Saam TV and Zee News Telugu. These reports also noted the supposed new rule.