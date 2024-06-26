News Outlets Falsely Claim Kejriwal Blamed Sisodia For Liquor Policy Scam

Social media users, along with several media outlets are attributing a remark to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and claiming that he blamed Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for the liquor policy scam.
The reports are also attributing Kejriwal's statement to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Who shared it?: News18, Lokmat and Free Press Journal shared this claim.
- 01/03
(Source: Website/Screenshot)
- 02/03
(Source: X/Screenshot)
- 03/03
(Source: Website/Screenshot)
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search using 'Arvind Kejriwal blames Sisodia for scam' on Google and this led us to a report by Live Law published on 26 June 2024.
The article stated that Kejriwal clarified on Wednesday at the city's Rouse Avenue Court that these media reports claiming that he blamed Deputy Sisodia are "scam".
According to the report, Kejriwal said, "A false narrative is being spread by CBI sources in media that I have put the blame of liquor policy scam on Manish Sisodia. I have not made any such statement blaming Manish Sisodia or any other person. I had said that Manish Sisodia is innocent. Aam Aadmi Party is innocent. I am innocent. But CBI's plan is to malign us in the media. Please record that CBI sources have spread fake news in the media.”
Bar and Bench was also sharing live updates from the hearing and stated that Kejriwal refuted these viral claims.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify that this viral claim is false.
The post stated that Kejriwal did not make any such statement about blaming Sisodia and that the CBI is now "run by BJP".
It added that even the judge in the court admitted that Kejriwal did not make any such statement as claimed by CBI.
Conclusion: A false statement about Arvind Kejriwal blaming Manish Sisodia for the liquor policy scam is going viral online.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)