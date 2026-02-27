WebQoof Recap: Around PM Modi, Jamia University, Donald Trump & More

From an AI-manipulated video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi going viral to a fabricated notification being falsely linked to Jamia Millia Islamia, here are some of the most viral pieces of misinformation from this week.
1. Did PM Modi Admit Pakistan Destroyed Rafale Jets During Indo-Pak Conflict? No!
A video of PM Narendra Modi went viral on the internet with a claim that it purportedly showed him admitting that Pakistan had shot down Rafale jets during the 2025 India-Pakistan conflict.
However, we found that the video was manipulated using the Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools. There was no available evidence to prove that PM Modi made such a statement.
Read our fact-check here.
2. Is Jamia Prohibiting Boys & Girls From Standing Together During Ramadan? No!
Social media users shared a notification allegedly issued by Jamia Millia Islamia claiming that the university has prohibited boys and girls from standing together during the month of Ramadan.
It further said that if couples are found together, then their marriage will be arranged immediately.
However, the university clarified that the viral notification was fake and no such announcement has been made.
Read the full story here.
3. Fact-Check: Did Trump Say Pakistan PM Would Have Died Without His Involvement?
A video from US President Donald Trump's recent address was being circulated on the internet to claim that he said, "The Prime Minister of Pakistan would have died if it were not for my involvement."
Multiple news outlets like The Economic Times, Deccan Herald, Indian Express, and News18, among others, had shared the same claim.
Team WebQoof found that the claim was misleading. A full version of Trump's address showed him saying, "35 million people said the Prime Minister of Pakistan would have died if it were not for my involvement."
Read our fact-check here.
4. Did Gautam Gambhir Hit Back at Trolls After India vs South Africa Match? No!
Following India's defeat against South Africa in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, a video of Indian cricket team coach Gautam Gambhir was going viral on the internet as his response to the trolls.
However, the claim was misleading as the video was from December 2025. It showed Gambhir hitting back at his critics after India's ODI series against South Africa.
Read the full story here.
5. Two Old Videos Viral To Claim That Army Camp in Rajouri Was Recently Attacked
Two videos were being shared with a claim that they allegedly showed the aftermath of a recent attack by the "Kashmiri freedom fighters" on the Indian Army's camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.
We found that both of these clips were old and unrelated to each other. While the first clip dated back to November 2025, the second one was from May 2022.
To find out more details, read our fact-check here.
