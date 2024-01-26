WebQoof Recap: Of Ram Temple, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Mira Road & More

From misinformation around the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and the communal violence that has erupted in Thane district's Mira Road area, here are the top five pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.
1. Video of Lord Ram’s Image on Clock Tower Is From Dehradun, Not Srinagar
A video featuring an image of Lord Ram being shown on a clock tower is being shared on social media platforms as a visual from Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.
But, this claim is false as the video is from Dehradun, Uttarakhand and not Srinagar as claimed in the viral post.
2. Congress Handles Share Video From Odisha's Rath Yatra as Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
A video showing a massive gathering on a road is being shared to claim that it shows the crowd at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
However, the claim is false. The video dates back to 2023 and shows the Jagannath Puri Yatra in Odisha.
3. Old Visuals of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Falsely Linked to Ram Mandir Ceremony
Many social media users have shared a range of clips and images of cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma, claiming that the two were present at the inauguration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple.
However, these claims are false. Both Sharma and Kohli were invited to the consecration ceremony but did not attend the event.
Additionally, the visuals associated with this claim are old and unrelated to the Ram Temple's ceremony on 22 January.
4. Fact-Check: Temple Demolished in This Clip Was Not Run by Tamil Nadu Government
A video showing a temple being demolished is being shared on social media. Users claimed the temple was being demolished on the Tamil Nadu state government’s orders.
However, the claim is false. The temple in question is privately owned.
A local shopkeeper told The Quint that the temple in Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu was a family temple. It was demolished for reconstruction.
5. Old Clip From Hyderabad Falsely Linked To Communal Clashes in Mumbai’s Mira Road
A video in which police personnel in riot-protective gear can be seen forcefully dragging people on the streets and out of their homes is being shared as police taking action against rioters for attacking Hindus celebrating Ram temple in Thane's Mira Road.
However, this claim is false.
The video is from August 2022 and shows Hyderabad police detaining several young men for protesting against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh.
