Ram Temple Consecration: Violent Incidents Occur In At Least 6 States

Incidents of vandalism and violence occurred in different parts of the country on Monday, 22 January — on the day of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The incidents were of varying scales ranging from sandals allegedly thrown inside a mosque and a shop being burnt in Telangana and a graveyard set on fire in Bihar, to violent skirmishes in different parts of Maharashtra.

In Gujarat, an FIR has been registered after alleged stone-pelting on a Shobha Yatra celebrating the inauguration of the temple. Videos of hateful songs being played in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow have also gone viral. In Madhya Pradesh, a saffron flag with the Ram Temple’s image on it was planted on top of a Church a day before the ceremony.



The ‘pran pratishtha’ or consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple took place in Ayodhya on Monday afternoon, with the first pooja done by PM Narendra Modi in the presence of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP Governor Anandiben Patel.

